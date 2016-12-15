- High efficiency pumping
Recent research from Xylem has revealed significant opportunities for the global wastewater market to substantially cut its electricity-related emissions. Kieran Gagg, Transport Growth Centre Manager ...
Posted by Alan Burrows
• 15 December 2016
tags: Xylem, Energy efficiency, Water and wastewater, greenhouse gas emissions
rated:
- Coming together to clear the FOG
Marta Perez, Technical Director of British Water writes:
Every year there are approximately 366,000 sewer blockages in the UK – of which 80% are caused by fats, oils and grease. Around £8...
Posted by Emily Simpson
• 14 March 2016
tags: sewer, blockage, fats, oil, grease, food, sewage, water, contractors, FOG, association, British Water
rated:
- Time for Amber Rudd to support decentralised renewable energy
Richard Gueterbock, Director of Clearfleau discusses the UK Government's energy policy priorities.
Despite the welcome conformation that Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) will continue for a further f...
Posted by Emily Simpson
• 15 December 2015
tags: Government, circular economy, water recycling, Renewable Heat Incentive, technology solutions, climate change, renewables, energy generation, Clearfleau
rated:
- Preventative maintenance processes for water
Amber Carpenter, product specialist at Commercial Industrial Supply, explains why preventative maintenance plan is crucial to water treatment systems
Your water treatment system has a dirty ...
Posted by Alan Burrows
• 30 June 2015
tags: water treatment system , preventative maintenance , long-term repair and maintenance, Filters, Sanitation
rated:
- LAFF out loud for good sales practice
Dave Brockway writes:
This past summer it became obvious that it was time to replace 13 rotting windows in my house. Four companies came out to assess my situation and submit a quote. All the sales r...
Posted by Alan Burrows
• 08 October 2014
tags: Intelliquip, Selling, Advise + quote, Customer’s problems , Sales rep
rated: