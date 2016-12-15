RSS Alerts
  • High efficiency pumping
    Posted by Alan Burrows • 15 December 2016
    Recent research from Xylem has revealed significant opportunities for the global wastewater market to substantially cut its electricity-related emissions. Kieran Gagg, Transport Growth Centre Manager ...
  • Coming together to clear the FOG
    Posted by Emily Simpson • 14 March 2016
    Marta Perez, Technical Director of British Water writes: Every year there are approximately 366,000 sewer blockages in the UK – of which 80% are caused by fats, oils and grease. Around £8...
  • Time for Amber Rudd to support decentralised renewable energy
    Posted by Emily Simpson • 15 December 2015
    Richard Gueterbock, Director of Clearfleau discusses the UK Government's energy policy priorities. Despite the welcome conformation that Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) will continue for a further f...
  • Preventative maintenance processes for water
    Posted by Alan Burrows • 30 June 2015
    Amber Carpenter, product specialist at Commercial Industrial Supply, explains why preventative maintenance plan is crucial to water treatment systems Your water treatment system has a dirty ...
  • LAFF out loud for good sales practice
    Posted by Alan Burrows • 08 October 2014
    Dave Brockway writes: This past summer it became obvious that it was time to replace 13 rotting windows in my house. Four companies came out to assess my situation and submit a quote. All the sales r...
  • TEQUATIC™ PLUS Filters: Enhancing Dissolved Air Flotation
    If you are interested in reducing the cost of your DAF wastewater treatment system, then TEQUATIC™ PLUS Filters may be the answer you’ve been looking for. Trials and research show that they can help increase ef?uent quality, decrease chemical costs, reduce downtime, and – when combined with an effective screw press – help cut sludge disposal costs.
  • Evaluating the impact of chemical waste: How safety and the bottom line can both benefit
    This paper demonstrates that it is possible to reduce chemical costs by identifying and limiting the wastes found in dispensing, storage and application. Reducing these hidden costs will also improve productivity and health and safety in the workplace.
  • Waste & Hazard Walk Workbook
    The Waste & Hazard Walk is a systematic facility tour which looks for ways to improve productivity and safety, with a specific focus on industrial supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). This free download outlines how your company could benefit from a Waste & Hazard Walk.
  • Eastman develops Cyphrex technology for filtration needs
    Earlier this year Eastman Chemical Company launched Cyphrex microfibres. Mark Holmes talks to Eastman’s Fred Dulin about the wide range of possibilities that these microfibres will bring to the filtration market by fine-tuning the fibres to meet specific end-use applications.
  • Separation activities within the power generation sector
    Ken Sutherland reviews the applications for filtration and related separation equipment in the generation equipment in the generation of electrical power, for the large scale power supply utilities and dedicated industrial users. But what is the enviornmental impact?
